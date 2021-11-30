Twitter launches a dedicated search prompt for HIV

Twitter launched another expansion of its #ThereIsHelp notification service with a dedicated search prompt for HIV related information.

The notification prompt will provide valuable and authoritative resources around HIV and encourage people to reach out and get help when they need it prompt for HIV.

For the launch of the #ThereIsHelp HIV search prompt, Twitter has partnered with the National AIDS Control Organisation, Ministry of Health. As per a report by the NACO, there were around 2.35 MN patients living with HIV in India in 2019. Nationally, there were more than 69,000 estimated new HIV infections in 2019, and more than 58,000 AIDS-related deaths were estimated in the year.

The search prompt for India is being launched in partnership with the National AIDS Control Organisation, Ministry of Health.

“We’re committed to protecting the health of the public conversation on Twitter — ensuring individuals can

find credible information from authoritative sources is a key part of that mission. We also recognized that it

is crucial for the public to have access to a free and #OpenInternet in combating the stigma around HIV. Therefore, we’ve partnered with public health authorities and local nonprofit organizations across Asia Pacific to provide people with access to accurate information about HIV, getting the help that they need, and launch a dedicated #ThereisHelp notification prompt for HIV,” said Shagufta Kamran

Various global, national, and local organizations use Twitter to identify and reach out to vulnerable people. In its efforts to serve the public conversation, Twitter works in partnership with these organizations to support the dissemination of authentic information on the service. For #WorldAIDSDay, in addition to the NACO (@NACOINDIA), Twitter has partnered with several other organizations including Alliance India, Naz Foundation, Snehalaya, Swasti, the Health Catalyst, and Taaras Coalition.

In association with UNAIDS, Twitter will also be launching a special red ribbon emoji to raise awareness toward HIV. The emoji, the symbol for #WorldAIDSDay, will be available from November 24 to December 05, 2021, and will automatically appear in Tweets when people Tweet with the hashtags #WorldAIDSDay or #विश्वएड्सदिवस.

Comments