Understanding 83’s Marketing Strategy Gameplay

As the ’83’ movie attempts to bring back the tale of inspiration and triumph from the Indian Sports’ history, we take a look at its marketing strategy based on nostalgia, retelling the historic moments and more, led by stellar star cast and legendary cricketers.

“We might have gained Independence 35 years ago, but we haven’t won the respect, Captain”, echoing the emotions of India back in 1983 when the Indian Cricket team won their first world cup to mark a momentous occasion in the history of Indian Sports, the ’83’ movie finally releases in theatres on 24th December 2021. After several delays owing to the pandemic, as the much-awaited film is all set to release, this Friday, we take a look at its movie marketing strategy in line with the spirit of the sport.

With a stellar star cast including Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi amongst others, the movie is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Phantom Films, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, and 83 Film Ltd.

As we know that cricket is not just a game but almost a religion in India, the movie marketing strategy for 83 also adopts the thematic approach around the sport as it gears up for the release in the country. The hashtags used for the promotions include #83TheFilm, #ThisIs83, #Relive83, amongst others, leveraging the nostalgic moment.

Chronicling the Auspicious Moment from Indian Sports’ History

After intensive research, Kabir Khan and the team have brought the ’83’ movie to life and its movie marketing strategy intends to chronicle the journey of the filming while attempting to recapture a nostalgic and emotional moment for the cricket lovers in India.

It all started in 2017 as the makers announced the filming of the movie at an event to start from June 2019 in England.

With a dedicated social media page for the movie, the marketing strategy of the film revolved around a series of nostalgic posts, BTS, brand associations, promotions by the iconic legends from the cricket fraternity to relate the tale from the Indian Sports’ History.

#Relive83

As part of the 83 movie marketing strategy, the marketers later shared an array of social media posts celebrating the feat of the 1983 WorldCup with the iconic cricketers – the iconic characters replicated in the movie. The initiative was executed under the hashtag #Relive83 where the makers attempted to keep the buzz alive with birthday wishes and brief descriptions about the legends.

Reel vs Real Stars

Time and again the film marketing strategy focused on the legendary cricketers who have been a crucial part of the iconic moment while drawing comparisons or rather similarities between the actors and the real-life cricketers

Character Introduction with the First Look

Apart from a series of character introduction posts with real viz-a-viz reel-time cricketers and actors, the marketers soon released the first look of the film in 2020.

Teasing the Trailer

After several delays for the film release, the makers soon announced the date of the trailer launch on 30th November 2021 while teasing the trailer with short video posts.

Trailer Launch

The 83 movie trailer was launched on 30th November 2021 with the movie release date on 24th December 2021 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Song Releases

To capture the historic triumph of the Indian Cricket team in 1983, the marketers also released a series of songs in line with the emotion of the movie.

Lehra Do

Bigadne De

Behind-the-Scenes and Dialogue Snippets

Showcasing the glimpses of the behind-the-scenes of the movie from training sessions to the actors preparing for their act, the 83 movie marketing strategy saw a series of BTS posts in the socioverse.

Brand Collaborations

As part of the 83 movie marketing strategy, the film has associated with 30+ brands that include glimpses from perimeter branding on the cricketing field from Kotak, InCred, Mobil to Toothsi, Fevicol, WinZo, amongst others. The film has also showcased in-film branding and several brand integration with brands such as Finolex, Nestle, and Rupa.

Toothsi

As part of the association, Toothsi also launched the #ChampionWaliSmile contest where with each purchase of the invisible aligners, the buyers can meet Ranveer Singh or meet film tickets.

WinZO

As part of the association, the brand urged people to play games on the app and win free movie tickets and a set of official movie merchandise such as autographed cricket bats and jerseys.

Mobil

Under the brand’s ‘Farak Laakar Dekhiye’ campaign, Mobil is encouraging audiences to make a difference and see the change.

Mobil even launched a slew of contests for the movie with the ‘Boundary Se Bahar’ campaign, as the official engine oil partner for the film.

Deepankar Banerjee, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said, “We feel extremely proud to be associated with the movie ‘83. Mobil has been a strong proponent of making a difference and bringing change in society through our ‘Farak Laakar Dekhiye’ campaign. India’s world cup triumph in 1983 made a difference not just to Indian cricket and sports but also at one level to the national confidence and optimism. This December, we will celebrate the retelling of India’s triumph. This cricket plus movie combination gets the Indian pulse racing and will help us connect better with Indian consumers, trade partners, and employees.”

Kotak

The brand has released a special themed range of debit and credit cards that feature vibrant images from the movie.

The movie depicts the inspiring roller coaster journey of the Indian team, considered as an underdog in the 1983 Cricket World Cup tournament, competing ferociously and eventually beating the best teams to clinch the coveted cup. The kick of winning at Lord’s in 1983 is still fresh in the minds of all the Indians and cricket enthusiasts in the country. This win played a pivotal role in shaping the cricket landscape in the country. Similar to 83’s kick of winning, users can experience the same excitement and thrill of winning by participating in 100+ games across 6+ engaging formats offered by WinZO.

PVR

Pennline Stationery and Accessories

Pennline released a co-branded series of stationery and accessories.

On-ground Activation

Retelling the inspiring tale of triumph, as part of 83 marketing strategy, Legendary Cricketer Kapil Dev visited INOX at Atria Mall, Worli, Mumbai.

On this occasion, INOX also launched a special edition Lassi named ‘Paaji di Lassi’ which will be available for INOX patrons across India along with the release of the movie – 83.

Billboards

The film launched billboards for the movie promotions across vantage points in Mumbai and other cities in India.

Reel to Real

The 83 marketing strategy revolved around bringing the legendary cricketers, narrating the inspiring journey of the 1983 world cup moments.

Trivia: Did-you-Know Posts

As 83 attempted to recreate the Indian cricket team’s victory, the makers shared an array of trivia posts from the 1983 World Cup match.

Countdown Posts

As the makers got closer to the release date, they released a series of countdown posts. Since the movie is releasing pan-India and in various languages of South in India while associating with the iconic actors, sportspersons, and filmmakers like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kichcha Sudeepa, Prakash Padukone, amongst others with countdown posts across social media platforms.

Further, the makers released basic posts with CTA to bring people to the theatres for the massive release of the film in Cinema.

NFT Collection for ‘83’

In line with the digitization of the industry, the film also released the ’83 NFT collection’ to be launched on 23rd December 2021 with digital and physical assets from the movie.

Response

The film garnered mostly positive reviews for attempting to transport the audience to the golden era and making the viewers a part of the victorious moment.

To Sum It Up

Overall, the 83 movie marketing strategy largely revolved around nostalgia and tapping on the moment of the 1983 World cup triumph, in line with a historic victory. Capitalizing on the star cast including the Ranveer-Deepika duo, the 83 film promotions also attempted to recapture the moments and the behind-the-scenes of the on-field saga of the 1983 world cup series.

As the much-awaited film aims to bring back people to the theatres in a significant way with a tale of inspiration and joyous moments, the movie marketing tactics seem to be in tandem with the theme, attempting to bring back the memories from the golden era of Indian Sports history and beyond.

