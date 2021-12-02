Yellophant Digital bags digital mandate for CarBoli

As per the mandate, Yellophant Digital will help build the social media presence of CarBoli while helping the brand in social media creatives, digital campaigns, media, and innovations.

Yellophant Digital acquired the mandate for CarBoli, an online portal for selling pre-owned cars. The agency will manage the brand’s 360-degree digital presence, spanning from social media creatives & digital campaigns to media and innovations.

Gaurav Grover, Founder, CarBoli, said, “We were looking for an agency that gives us the best ROI and with Yellophant Digital, we found all that and more. Our long-term vision is ambitious and bearing in mind the agency’s history in building up brands from scratch we felt like it was the perfect partnership. We are excited to see the 360-degree strategy that the agency has in store for us and we plan on making CarBoli a pan India brand with such a successful agency onboard. It shall be an exciting collaboration.”

Preksha Seth, Co-Founder, Yellophant Digital, said, “I’m ecstatic to have a unique brand like CarBoli on board. What they offer in the market is special and we are thrilled to get the campaigns and strategy rolling. The automobile sector, which deals with selling pre-owned cars, has a huge potential, as more and more people are gradually making the shift towards an online-first approach. What separates CarBoli from the rest is its easy navigation and user interface which makes the customer process convenient. We look forward to a long partnership with the entire team of CarBoli.”

