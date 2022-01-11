BC Web Wise appoints Sonali Banerji as a Creative Director

In her new role, Sonali Banerji will be involved in building campaigns for BC WebWise and their clients

BC Web Wise has appointed Sonali Banerji as a Creative Director. Sonali will be working for key accounts where she will be involved in building campaigns for BC WebWise and their clients; she has a varied experience across different media channels and will be closely aligned to the new-age audiences across digital for BC WebWise.

Sonali has been a part of the Advertising world for the last 18 years. She began her career at Marching Ants then moved on to Asymmetrique after which she went to Radio Mirchi and then Group M. She has worked with a gamut of brands across FMCG, Telecom, Insurance, Fashion, Realty, and Entertainment verticals – Star Group, Set India, Skoda India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gyproc, Zee TV, Big Bazaar, Pantaloons, P&G, to name a few. She believes in insight-driven communications and understands the thin line between brand goals and consumer delight.

Talking about the new appointment, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder and MD, BC WebWise said We found a perfect fit in Sonali, someone who thinks on her feet, and beyond the obvious. Plus she comes with a rich experience of working across industries. This is the kind of talent we always need – someone who is up and running from day one, understands the need for creative excellence, as well as business compulsions. We look forward to her fresh perspective and creative excellence.

Speaking about her new appointment, Sonali Banerji, Creative Director – Copy, BC Web Wise said, ‘ As a new fish in the pond, I am looking forward to doing work that adds value to brands and helps them create meaningful impressions. Considering that digital has been adding new dimensions and technology innovations have been a driving force, the aim is to get brands to stand-out and achieve their goals. The focus will be on smartly dividing challenges and identifying opportunities to weave stories that are insight-driven and help create magic.

Commenting about the new appointment, Dinesh Swamy, Chief Creative Officer, BC WebWise said Digital-first is the mindset we practice as one of the key principles. Appointing Sonali as the Sr. Creative Director will add a new dimension to our creative process, she understands data and combines it with emotion which will be a strong narrative in our campaigns. Looking forward to creating some magical work.

