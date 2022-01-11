CleverTap appoints Jayant Kshirsagar as Senior Vice President – Marketing

In his new role at CleverTap, Jayant Kshirsagar will help in the company’s marketing initiatives while aiming to drive customer connections and build communities through contextual and strategic marketing.

CleverTap announced today that Jayant Kshirsagar has joined its leadership team in the role of Senior Vice President of Marketing. Kshirsagar will lead the company’s marketing initiatives as it expands into new markets across the globe.

Kshirsagar is a momentum player, with a long track record of launching strategic marketing initiatives that have measurable impacts on business outcomes. His keen understanding of the customers he has served and the challenges they face allows him to envision paths for growth, and to articulate solutions to the market.

“Consumers today show a clear preference for mobile-first consumption,” said, Kshirsagar. “It’s how they research products, shop, and manage every aspect of their daily lives. Consequently, every brand must become mobile-first if they want to remain relevant to the consumer. What’s more, brands face unprecedented pressure to increase user retention, engagement, and lifetime value. I look forward to helping CleverTap plan and execute holistic strategies that drive customer connection and grow transactions through valuable and contextual marketing and communications”, he added.

Kshirsagar brings over 25 years of leadership experience at multinational companies, including SAP, Intuit, Wipro, AT&T (Idea Cellular), and, most recently, at the high-growth startup MarketsandMarkets, the company behind the world’s first market intelligence cloud.

“We are delighted to have Jayant join our leadership team and direct the marketing function towards building a robust growth engine for CleverTap,” said, Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap. “His vast expertise in building communities at scale and increasing market consideration will be pivotal to our growth plans globally.”

Kshirsagar holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from Pune University and an MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.

