Byju’s appoints Adityan Kayalakal as Sr. Director – Brand and Creative Strategy

Kayalakal joins Byju’s from National Basketball Association where he was Director – Global Content and Media Distribution.

The EdTech major Byju’s has appointed Adityan Kayalakal as Senior Director- Brand and Creative Strategy. Prior to this, he was with the National Basketball Association for more than two years as Director – Global Content and Media Distribution. During his tenure, he led content and partnerships in the Indian sub-continent. In his new role at Byju’s, he will be heading social and digital efforts within the larger brand and creative strategy team.

Kayalakal took to LinkedIn to share the movement. He said, “While this (NBA) journey has now ended, I look forward to my next journey with Byju’s where I join as part of Divya Gokulnath and Vineet Singh’s Brand and Creative Strategy team where I will lead their new phase of growth on social and digital, amongst other responsibilities.”

Kayalakal has over 14 years of experience working in different areas of the marketing industry spanning creative, digital, content, activation, and film production and has worked with iconic brands such as Jeep, Budweiser, Mercedes-Benz, Nivea, Frooti, Tata Group amongst others. In the past, he has also worked with advertising agencies including Publicis Groupe, BBH India, Rediffusion Group, Digitas India. He completed his bachelor’s degree in mass media from KC College.

