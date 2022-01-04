CoinDCX urges people to make a change with #CryptoResolution, this New Year

Leveraging prominent influencers, CoinDCX attempts to spread awareness on cryptocurrency trading and encourages people to make a change by investing their hard-earned money with a #CryptoResolution in 2022.

As consumers continue to talk about metaverse and cryptocurrency for investment, trading, and more, CoinDCX releases its #CryptoResolution campaign for this New Year to spread awareness around the concept for a seemingly easier and simpler mode of transaction and exchange, in this digital era.

To encourage people to invest in the medium, the brand has roped in several influencers like Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia a.k.a BeerBiceps, and BeYouNick amongst others, as a part of the campaign.

With every new year comes the clichéd resolutions that are usually never adhered to or followed in the days to come. The CoinDCX video commences with Chanchlani highlighting this fact of life. As the campaign proceeds, each of the influencers shares the mundane activities adopted by the people as resolutions and in New Year celebrations, in their quintessential style, as we enter 2022.

The video ends with the creators urging consumers to now let go of the typical resolutions and instead make the change with #CryptoResolution by investing in cryptocurrency through apt partners like CoinDCX.

To create awareness around cryptocurrency, CoinDCX further launched a learning platform.

By leveraging the noteworthy influencers and turning around a relatable insight of New Year resolutions, CoinDCX attempts to establish itself as a go-to option for crypto-investment in a safe and simple manner. As the influencers in the video put forth, “For a change, make a change”, the brand urges users to be the change in the world by embracing the digital innovations and learn more about cryptocurrency.

