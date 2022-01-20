Instagram tests subscription service for creators

Subscriptions is a new monetization feature introduced in the testing phase to enable creators to generate recurring monthly income through Instagram.

Instagram subscriptions will allow creators to create exclusive content for a select group of followers or subscribers. The subscribers can avail of additional benefits or special interactions while building a revenue generation model supported by monetary rewards by the subscribers.

This feature is currently available only to a limited number of creators in the US, including @alanchikinchow, @sedona._, @alizakelly, @kelseylynncook, @elliottnorris, @jordanchiles, and more.

With this new feature, the creators will be able to set a monthly price for their subscription and offer the following benefits:

Subscriber Lives: Creators can broadcast exclusive Lives to their subscribers

Creators can broadcast exclusive Lives to their subscribers Subscriber Stories: Creators can create stories just for their subscribers, share exclusive content and to use interactive story stickers with select followers

Creators can create stories just for their subscribers, share exclusive content and to use interactive story stickers with select followers Subscriber Badges: Creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages so they can easily identify their subscribers

Additionally, Meta has also announced few updates for Facebook Subscriptions:

As of December, Subscriptions creators can download emails of new subscribers (who have agreed to share their email addresses) so they can maintain a relationship off of Facebook

Creators can now use a personalized link to promote their subscription that allows them to keep 100% of the money they earn, excluding taxes. In the coming months, creators will gain access to new metrics about their estimated earnings that will show where their purchases come from, estimated taxes and how much they pay to Apple and others in fees

As part of Meta’s 1 Bn USD investment in creators, select Subscriptions creators were invited to a bonus program that rewarded them for new subscribers

