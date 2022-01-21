LinkedIn introduces Audio Events, Newsletter Features & more

LinkedIn has launched audio events to facilitate virtual substitution for professional in-person meetings, and rolled out newer features for newsletters.

Audio Events and more new features for Newsletters on LinkedIn were announced by Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer, LinkedIn.

Audio Events

With most of the working environments adopting a hybrid or virtual setups, LinkedIn has observed an upsurge of professional events on the platform with a 231% year-over-year increase in annual attendees of virtual events and a 150% year-over-year increase in all kinds of professional events such as keynotes, conferences, discussion forums, and more.

To facilitate new interactive experiences and cater to the growing needs of the professional community, the platform is testing Audio Events. Users would be able to host and join live conversations and participate by raising hands.

The tool has been launched in the beta phase, presently. It will be selectively available to a few thousand creators and will be further rolled out to others in the coming months. This will be done along with Video Events in the pipeline, slated to be rolled out, soon.

Newsletter Features

With these updates, the creators will now be able to display their newsletters directly on the profile using the Featured section to drive discoverability and subscribers. LinkedIn also mentions that it would continue to invest in newsletters and build editing and analytics tools.

Additionally, LinkedIn will also be launching newsletters for the Pages with over 500 followers. Brands, businesses, and publishers would be able to engage in thought leadership through educational content. The followers who subscribe to the newsletters would also get notified when a new article is published.

