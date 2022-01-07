Myntra elevates Achint Setia as Head of Marketing

In his new role, Achint Setia will lead Myntra’s marketing function while continuing to oversee the social commerce business while aiming to scale the brand, develop the marketing strategy, strengthen customer loyalty, amongst others.

Myntra announces the appointment of Achint Setia, who currently leads the organization’s social commerce business, as Head of Marketing. In his new role, Achint will lead Myntra’s marketing function while continuing to oversee the social commerce business. With this, his core responsibilities will include, scaling the Myntra brand, developing the marketing strategy including for large consumer-centric events, strengthening customer loyalty, and applying research-based insights into the business to fuel its growth.

In his current role as Vice President & Business Head, Social Commerce at Myntra, Achint has been instrumental in building new tech-pivoted social commerce experiences for the Indian market and overlooked the development and launch of Myntra Studio and Myntra Live Commerce, which marked Myntra’s foray into social commerce at scale with influencer and content-led shopping. In addition to this, Achint played an important role in managing key brand partnerships for Myntra, such as IPL, and was earlier responsible for brand and digital performance marketing. Achint played a key role in conceptualizing, launching, and scaling Myntra Fashion Superstar and in scaling the Myntra Loyalty Program (Insider) for Myntra’s top customers.

As a seasoned leader, Achint brings close to 17 years of expertise in scaling businesses in consumer tech and media with cross-functional experience across marketing, strategy and M&A, content, product development, operations, and analytics, among others. In his past stints, he has worked with leading Indian and global majors including McKinsey & Co., Microsoft R&D, and Viacom18 Media. He is an avid public speaker and a passionate storyteller.

Achint holds a BE in Computer Engineering from NSIT and is an alumnus of Stanford’s Graduate School of Business as well as the Indian School of Business.

