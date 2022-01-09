Network Advertising bags the integrated mandate for AcneStar & Health OK

Network Advertising will handle the integrated mandate which includes Above-the-line and Digital communication for both these brands.

Network Advertising has won the Integrated mandate for the brands, AcneStar and Health OK, of Delhi-based Mankind Pharma. The integrated mandate includes all Above-the-line and Digital communication for both these brands.

Commenting on the win, Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Network Advertising, said, “AcneStar and Health OK are strategic additions to our integrated offering and it is a responsibility we feel proud to own. It was basis our ability to understand their business challenges and our 360 degree approach to their requirements that has helped attract them to our fold.”

Akashneel Dasgupta, Chief Creative officer, Network Advertising added, “It gives me great pleasure in welcoming Mankind to Network. Both Health OK and AcneStar operate in categories that have immense potential to grow and I am happy we are coming on board at the right time. Hoping to create many more interesting pieces of work.”

Speaking on the partnership, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager- Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said “We have been looking for an agency who has an integrated way of approaching and managing brands. The team at Network is seasoned due to their long-standing exposure to the changing advertising landscape, their creative consumer mind-set, and a good strategic approach. This will help us strengthen our brands – AcneStar and Health OK. We are delighted to have Network on board with us and look forward to an enriching association.”

Mankind Pharma is one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies with a wide range of RX and OTC products. Mankind Pharma aspires to aid the community in leading a healthy life by formulating, developing, commercializing, and delivering affordable and accessible medicines that satisfy urgent medical needs. The brand is fully committed to satisfy the aspiring needs and help consumers to get the best quality products, through their range of OTC products as well.

