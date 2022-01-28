Snapchat extends content deals with Disney, ViacomCBS & more media companies

Snapchat has announced the extension of its content deals with three major media companies, Disney, ViacomCBS, and NBCUniversal which entails long-term exhibition of their shows on Discover and providing valuable outcomes to advertisers.

The extended content deals of Snapchat with the media companies include:

Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

ESPN, ABC News, and more additional brands from the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution network would continue to showcase content and shows such as SportsCenter on Snap, SC Now, ESPN MMA Show, Undefeated On the Yard, Hoop Streams, Localish, What Would You Do?, and Marvel Becoming, on Discover.

The collaboration between Disney and Snap has resulted in ESPN reaching over 26 Mn users during the 2021-2022 football season, according to the platform.

ViacomCBS

Stories Content Offerings from ViacomCBS brands such as MTV, AwesomenessTV, CMT, and VH1 will now also include content from Paramount+. The offerings also include new shows that have not been distributed on Snapchat Discover before. New shows such as Bar Rescue, Jersey Shore, The Challenge, Cribs, and more would be accessible to users now.

Renewals on Discover include The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Key, and Peele, Wild N’ Out, the daily MTV Presents channel. ViacomCBS reached 57 Mn unique viewers across 34 Shows on Snapchat in 2021, according to the platform.

NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal-owned networks including Peacock, NBC, Bravo, and more would now be showcased on Discover and incorporate the expanded Stories content offering, and new shows based on linear networks and Peacock. New shows such as American Song Contest, This Is Us, along with the further commitment of syndicated episodes of SNL, Weekend Update, and CNBC Make It, and renewed Snap Originals, Stay Tuned, and E! The Rundown would be available on Snapchat. NBCUniversal reached 74 Mn users across 20 Shows in 2021, as per Snapchat.

