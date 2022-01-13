Tinder celebrates journey of firsts in its recent campaign

With a series of short films, Tinder is encouraging Gen-Z in India to put themselves out there and spark connections, chemistry, and serendipity through its recent campaign.

Tinder recently unveiled a collection of short films in India that depict real moments of countless dating stories and diverse connections that started on the app as part of its recent campaign.

Anchored to the tune by Hanita Bhambri, the feel-good campaign showcases four separate short films that are versions of the millions of first kisses, first dates, first move, and more, that all started on Tinder.

The series of films aims to bring alive how Tinder’s new features such as Explore, Hot Takes, and Vibes continue to expand the possibilities of online dating.

With this new campaign, the brand is encouraging Gen-Z in India to put themselves out there and spark connections, chemistry, and serendipity in this world of endless possibilities.

Speaking on the new campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India, said, “Tinder is the world’s most popular app for sparking connections with new people. Millions of our members get the chance to meet a very diverse set of people every day based on shared interests. This new campaign is a reflection of countless journeys of firsts, and celebration of endless possibilities, that started on Tinder.”

