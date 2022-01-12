Twitter India appoints Pallavi Walia as Head of Communications

In her new role, Pallavi Walia shall take charge of the entire gamut of the communications activities for Twitter India. Prior to this, she was the Lead – Policy Communications for the brand.

Twitter India has recently announced the appointment of Pallavi Walia as the Head of Communications. She will be reporting to Lauren Myers Cavanagh, who shared the announcement post on the platform.

Prior to this, Walia was Lead- Policy Communications at Twitter India. Pallavi comes with over 18 years of work experience in the industry and has worked for close to 14 years in Public Relations in India. Her work experience spans some of the leading global brands across Travel, Lifestyle, Aviation, FMCG, Telecom, E-commerce, Corporate, Sports, etc. that includes Air Asia, Thomas Cook, Singapore Airlines, Hilton Worldwide, Mondelez International, amongst others.

Lauren Myers Cavanagh, Director of Communications, Twitter, Asia-Pacific, said, “There are no words to express how excited I am to announce Pallavee Walia as our new Comms Head for Twitter India.”

Sharp-witted, meticulous, collegial, humble & cool AF. We are incredibly lucky to have her and cannot wait to see what she and the team take on in the months ahead”, she added.

Pallavi Walia, said, “Chuffed, humbled, and grateful to lead the Comms charge and shape how we tell Twitter’s story in India. Can’t wait to get started and create magic with the incredible trio, Aditi Shorewal, Shreya Mehta, and Sneha Dev

