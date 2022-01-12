In 2021 there were 2.4 bn+ Tweets globally about gaming: Twitter Data

The gaming community in India makes the nation rank 10th among the countries tweeting about gaming according to data by Twitter Gaming Data.

The gaming community around the world has been active on Twitter to connect with each other and talk about the big moments from esports events like the Call of Duty League, ESL Pro League, Halo Championship Series, Rocket League Championship Series, Fortnite Championship Series, and Riot Games’ leagues to major gaming events like E3, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, IGN’s Summer of Gaming, Gamescom, The Game Awards and much more.

In 2021, there were more than 2.4 billion Tweets globally about gaming, up 14% year over year and a more than 10x increase from 2017.

In fact, Q4 2021 was the biggest quarter for gaming conversation ever on Twitter. The #GamingTwitter community in India is thriving too, making India the 10th country to be Tweeting the most about gaming.

Since Twitter is what’s happening, it serves as a second-screen experience for gaming enthusiasts. In India, gamers Tweet about their favourite games — keeping up with live streams and scores, as well as, geeking out over the newest editions and releases. The past year, we saw Indians connect over a new game — Genshin Impact, which was released in late 2020 but has become a Twitter-favourite in no time.

Indian gaming enthusiasts not only talk about games, but also follow ongoing leagues, tournaments, and esports events. They are always charged up and Tweeting in support of their preferred teams, and G2 Esports shines as India’s favourite esports team.

Most talked about esports teams in India G2 Esports (@G2esports) FaZeClan (@FaZeClan) Alliance (@theAllianceG) Fnatic (@FNATIC) Sentinels (@Sentinels) 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) Astralis (@Astralisgg) OG (@OGesports) Natus Vincere (@natusvincere) Team Secret (@teamsecret)

With online events keeping gamers busy round the year, these esports leagues and gaming events kept fans around the world talking and connecting on Twitter.

Most talked about esports leagues (globally) CBLOL (@CBLOL) Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) VALORANT Champions Tour (@VALORANTEsports) Overwatch League (@OverwatchLeague) League of Legends Championship Series (LCSOfficial)

Most talked about gaming events (globally) E2 2021 (@E3) The Game Awards (@TheGameAwards) Xbox Games Showcase (@Xbox) Gamescom 2021 (@Gamescom) Summer Game Fest 2021 (@SummerGameFest)

Gamers and enthusiasts can follow Twitter Topics such as esports, Animal Crossing, Among Us, Call of Duty, among others, to have the latest related Tweets delivered to their timeline. Topics use machine learning to bring people Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans, or just tend to Tweet about that particular subject on Twitter.

Gamers on Twitter have also been connecting via live audio conversations on Twitter Spaces – discussing the latest from the industry in the most nuanced and intimate way made possible through voice. Gaming experts and fans have been coming together to form Communities such as these for XBox, Nintendo, Gaming & Esports Professionals, among others.

