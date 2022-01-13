Twitter appoints Mitchell Kreuch as Managing Director – Southeast Asia

In his new role, Mitchell Kreuch will help strengthen the relationships with clients and partners for Twitter, as well as increase and aid the company’s growth and commitment in Southeast Asia.

Twitter has roped in Mitchell Kreuch as the new Managing Director – Southeast Asia. This was announced by Yu-san, V.P, Twitter, JAPAC (Twitter Japan) on Twitter.

His post read, “Southeast Asia continue to play an important role in growing our purpose to serve the public conversations and grow the business. I’m thrilled to announce the appointment of Mitchell Kreuch as Twitter’s new Managing Director for Southeast Asia.”

“With his extensive knowledge and experiences in sales, media, and marketing over the past three decades; I’m confident that his strong leadership will strengthen our relationships with clients and partners, as well as increase our commitment in Southeast Asia. Our focus in Southeast Asia remains strong as we continue to be part of what’s happening and be the place where brands can stay connected with their audiences”, he added.

In the past, Kreuch has worked with companies including Yahoo! as RVP Sales, The New York Times as SVP Sales and The Walt Disney Company as VP, Digital Sales, amongst others.

Speaking on the new role, Kreuch posted on Twitter, “As a key growth region for Twitter, there are many untapped potentials waiting to be unlocked. Through yusasamoto’s leadership and collaboration with our amazing team across Southeast Asia, I look forward to continuing showcasing Twitter’s values for our partners in the region.”

He added, “I’m grateful for the wonderful Tweeps across the region whom I’ve been lucky to work with. I’m beyond excited to start the journey to lead the region with Yu-san and grow our business together.”

