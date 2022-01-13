YouTube appoints Samya Deb as Head of Brand Creative Studio – APAC

In his new role, Samya Deb would be responsible to create a stream of culture-defining brand work at YouTube India. Prior to this, he was with Airbnb for six years as the Creative Consultant.

YouTube has appointed Samya Deb as the Head of Brand Creative Studio, APAC. Deb is also the Co-founder, Northeast Edit, aimed at sharing the beauty, creativity, and culture from Northeast India.

“Looks like the trial subscription to my early-retirement plan has come to an end. I have recently joined YouTube as Head of Brand Creative Studio, APAC. The mandate is to create an unprecedented stream of culture-defining brand work to celebrate the most diverse creative community on the planet”, shared Deb in a LinkedIn post.

Deb comes with over a decade’s work experience in leading creative studios. Prior to this, he was working as the Creative Consultant with Airbnb where he managed to establish and lead Airbnb’s Asia Pacific Creative studios in Singapore and Shanghai. He was appointed as the Head of Design, APAC at Airbnb in 2015.

In his previous roles, Samya Deb has worked with various companies including Bates CHI & Partners, Matrix, DY Works, Cowan and Superunion, amongst others.

