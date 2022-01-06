WATConsult bags digital creative mandate for Cricbuzz Plus

As per the mandate, WATConsult will oversee cricket-related creative engagements for Cricbuzz Plus that includes social and digital content.

WATConsult from Dentsu India has bagged the digital creative mandate for Cricbuzz Plus. Cricbuzz Plus, a subscription offering by Cricbuzz, aims to satisfy discerning viewers who would love to be updated on the finer aspects of Cricket. The agency will handle the account from its Bengaluru office. The agency has handled multiple projects for the brand following which they have won the retainer mandate

As per the mandate, WATConsult will oversee cricket-related creative engagements for Cricbuzz Plus that includes social and digital content. Additionally, the agency will continue to support the brand for influencer marketing, digital branding (logos and digital comms), and campaign strategy ahead of tournaments such as IPL and Twenty20 World Cup. For the record, from Strategic Timeout to #AbCricketBuzzega campaigns, the agency has handled multiple projects for the brand over the past year, which has now translated into a retainer mandate.

Also Read: FoxyMoron bags digital performance mandate for Schwarzkopf Professional

Deepanwita Bhattacharya, Marketing Manager, Cricbuzz said, “We are happy to strengthen our partnership with WATConsult. Having worked with us for over a year now, they understand our brand as well as our approach and expectations. We are certain that the agency will continue to give full support in engaging with our audience and simultaneously contribute to our business goals.”

Commenting on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group added, “Working with Cricbuzz has been an absolute pleasure and we truly believe we have scored a sixer by bagging them as our client. This long-term partnership reflects the brand’s trust in our capabilities and we look forward to executing more award-winning campaigns for Cricbuzz.”

Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult commented, “I am proud of this win because of the relationship we’ve built with Cricbuzz over their last two creative campaigns, following which we were able to win the creative retainer mandate without going through a formal pitch process. That’s the kind of confidence and partnership we have and continue to build with all our clients. Also, I am particularly excited about Cricbuzz as it’s a digital one, giving us an edge due to our innate digital and creative expertise.”

Comments