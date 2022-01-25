Workplace to launch WhatsApp integration for frontline workers

To build connected employee experiences for frontline workers functioning away from HQ, Workplace has announced an integration with WhatsApp to ease communication between organizations and their frontline workers.

Information transmission and back and forth of daily updates may not have been a smooth-sailing experience throughout the pandemic, and frontline workers carrying out essential services had been partially disconnected with their HQ. Catering to this gap, Workplace has pre-announced the integration with WhatsApp to be launched in 2022.

Deskless Not Voiceless: The 2021 Frontline Barometer a survey executed by Workplace states, 55% of frontline workers surveyed feel connected to their company HQ, and 75% of the respondents don’t completely trust their organizations to be transparent about company news and updates. The survey examined the views of 7,000 frontline workers and 1,350 C-suite executives in 7 countries.

This integration aims to address these concerns and will allow companies to share posts from Workplace with employees, including frontline workers, over WhatsApp. Real-time updates, necessary information, and more of such coordination would be enabled through this tool.

Ujjwal Singh, Head Of Product, Workplace said, “At Workplace, we strongly believe that the most successful organizations empower their frontline employees to make a difference and listen to their ideas. So it’s disappointing to see there’s still a clear disconnect between frontline and HQ in 2021. Our integration with WhatsApp is designed to help fix that: Helping bring frontline employees closer to their organizations and ensuring the information they need to do their jobs is at their fingertips.”

