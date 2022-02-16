1702 Digital wins media mandate for RiteBite’s Max Protein

1702 Digital has won the digital and creative duties for RiteBite’s Max Protein, a product of Naturell (India). The digital agency will be handling social media content, creatives, SEO, ORM, media planning and buying, and will look after the overall brand strategy.

Commenting on the partnership, Ravinder Varma, Brand Manager at RiteBite Max Protein, said, “17-0-Crew is an ecosystem which promotes, nurtures, and rewards growth. The value system empowers the curious and encourages them to ask questions to further strengthen every solution.”

Jay Dhirawani, Associate Media Director at 1702 Digital, said, “We are excited to capitalize on this opportunity to manage RiteBite’s digital frontier. From relevant branding to strategic e-commerce alliance, making products to selling them, 1702 is the right destination. We are ready to explore new challenges and look forward to executing successful digital campaigns for the brand that will make a long-lasting impact.”

Samarth Pandey, AVP Operations at 1702 Digital, said, “RiteBite’s massive footprint in the health food segment can not be debated, we are glad to have partnered up with them to add value through our communication and media solution to help achieve their business and marketing objectives.”

Comments