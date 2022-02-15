Amazon shares insights into consumer behavior on Alexa’s 4th anniversary in India

As Amazon Alexa celebrates its fourth anniversary in India, the brand aims to be more accessible, affordable, and user-friendly in 2022. Here’s a look at the interesting user trends for Alexa in 2021.

Amazon Alexa has turned four in India. From interacting multiple times in the day to sharing popular requests with Alexa – Amazon shares statistics of the various demographics it has reached with an insight into consumer behaviour.

According to the report, user requests to Alexa have increased by 68% in 2021 versus the previous year, with more than 50% of the people from non-metro cities.

The report gives further insight into how Alexa has been assisting its users.

Popular Alexa Request & Consumption Patterns 2021

Customers in India interact with Alexa multiple times a day in English, Hindi, and Hinglish.

Alexa entertained customers by playing more than 21.6L songs every day.

The popular genres included Kids, Devotional and Regional language for the top 20 songs.

From sports, movie dialogues, and word definitions to tough math problems, weather, and the latest stock market updates, customers quizzed Alexa with around 1.7L questions every day

During the peak of the second wave, customers asked 11,500 questions every day about COVID-19 and health and wellness related topics

The users also loved starting and concluding their days with Alexa by wishing it “Alexa, good morning” and “Alexa, good night”. This happened 11,520 times every day.

Controlling Smart Home Appliances

Alexa smart home selection increased by 72% y-o-y with new products from brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Hindware, and Atomberg.

With an array of smart selections, Alexa responded to over 2.6L requests for controlling smart home appliances every day

Queries with Multiple Languages

In 2021, Alexa moved towards neural speech recognition technology, reducing the Automatic Speech Recognition errors by 25%. This was capped with improvements leading to 27% betterment in language understanding.

To celebrate its 4th anniversary in India, the brand also launched a film that showcased an endearing family where Alexa comes to the rescue of each of the members as they work, rejoice and enjoy their day. From suggesting breakfast recipes to helping a child solving her general knowledge questions and engaging the family with Bollywood quiz – the film highlights how Alexa has something to offer to each of the members.

“We are constantly working to make Alexa more useful and delightful for customers in India with launches such as our most advanced Echo Show 10 with intelligent motion, India’s first celebrity voice with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, and the Mahindra XUV700 vehicle with Alexa built-in”, said, Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader, Alexa, Amazon India. “Many customers have shared feedback that having Alexa around makes life more fun, convenient, and productive. This encouragement helps us to continue innovating and work like it’s still day one.”

Bringing more options to access Alexa, Amazon further launched a fresh line-up of devices such as Echo Show 10, Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote in the last year.

