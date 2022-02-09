Digitas India appoints Abraham Varughese as Chief Creative Officer

Abraham Varughese moves from Publicis Groupe Malaysia and will work closely with Digitas India’s Leadership Team.

Digitas India has announced the appointment of Abraham Varughese as Chief Creative Officer. Abraham will be based out of Mumbai and will work closely with Digitas India’s Leadership Team which includes Unny Radhakrishnan (CEO) and Sonia Khurana (COO) in driving the creative output and strategic direction for numerous brands at Digitas India.

Abraham moves from Publicis Groupe Malaysia where he was the Chief Creative Officer and was responsible for integrating the holding company’s agencies to deliver the value of “Power of One” for clients which include Samsung, Maxis Telecom, McDonald’s, and Mondelez. Before that, he was in Dubai with Leo Burnett, TBWA\RAAD, and FP7/McCann-Erickson.

Welcoming him to the agency, Sonia Khurana said: “As CCO, Abraham will play a key role in setting and driving the future direction of our creative strategy. With his creative firepower, we look forward to unlocking more opportunities to connect with our client’s audiences in meaningful ways, combining creative thinking, tech, data, and media. He is a modern communicator, a courageous leader and his lived-in experiences from around the globe adds great texture to our team.”

Sharing his views on joining the agency, Abraham added: “As the entire industry attempts to adapt and navigate a plethora of platforms that are constantly evolving, I can’t think of a better place to be at than Digitas India. It’s a rare opportunity to collaborate with the best minds in Creative, CX Design, Technology, Strategy and Data –capabilities that are key to bridging the gap between the real world and tomorrow’s all-encompassing virtual spaces. I look forward to co-creating compelling brand experiences for our clients, and ultimately delivering consumer journeys that are truly memorable.”

As a chief contributor of ideas and solutions across the creative arena, Abraham has written, co-created and guided work that has been recognized at D&AD, The One Show, Cannes Lions, WARC, Clio Awards, The Art Directors Club (ADC), AdFest and Effie. That includes Grand Prix, Best in Show and a rare Black Cube.

