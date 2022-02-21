Eduvanz Financing assigns its digital and social media marketing duties to 5W1H

5W1H has won the digital and social media marketing mandate of Eduvanz Financing, the digital fintech.

The agency will partner with the brand to build disruptive digital and social media strategies paving a seamless digital journey for the brand. As part of the mandate, the agency will handle the brand’s Creative Strategy, Social Media Marketing, E-commerce Marketing, and SEO Management and Optimization.

Commenting on the association, Varun Chopra, CEO, and Co-founder, Eduvanz Financing said, “The digital ecosystem is vast and continuously evolving and hence it becomes essential to adapt to the changes accordingly to remain relevant to our audience. We are pleased to partner with 5W1H in the next phase of our growth. We are excited to create fresh and enhancing experiences and content for our audience.”

Commenting on the win, Kunal Luhar, Co-Founder and Head of Solutions, 5W1H said, “We are humbled by the trust that Eduvanz Financing has put on us. We are looking forward to providing brand solutions and driving their social media strategy. Our team at 5W1H will ensure a customer-centric approach that will help them win, retain and engage with their customers.”

Speaking on the brands’ strategic approach, Aakash Chatterjee, Co-Founder, and Head of Creative, 5W1H, added, “Effective marketing strategies have become an extremely crucial part for brands to continuously engage with the customers. We are delighted to have Eduvanz Financing onboard with us and are ready to break the ice with their upcoming marketing activities.”

