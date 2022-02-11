[Event] Lessons On Vertical Expansion: What Leaders of Tomorrow need Today

The insightful, knowledge-sharing seminar will discuss lessons on vertical expansion – a much-needed topic on how to choose a profession that you love and make a living out of it.

If Mondays aren’t blue enough already, it is Valentine’s Day this Monday. A day of love, joy, and warm relationships coinciding with one of the toughest days of the week. How do you power through? Can there be a solution to this?

Like the adage goes, “Choose a job you love and you’ll never have to work a day in your life” – Confucius.

Presenting an insightful and engaging knowledge-sharing seminar ‘Lessons On Vertical Expansion’, focussed on combining love and your profession. Featuring who’s who of the industry, the Webinar will give an insight into how to pick what you love and make a living out of it.

The lineup includes speakers such as:

Karishma Mehta, CEO, Humans of Bombay. Mehta started Humans of Bombay back in 2014 while she was 21. From being a voracious reader to becoming an author at the age of 24 to running a successful business and impacting millions of lives across the globe – Karishma’s journey, 7 years and 2.5 million followers later – continues to inspire.

Divija Bhasin (AKA awkwardgoat3), Counselling Psychologist and Content Creator. Bhasin is a Delhi-based Counseling Psychologist and content creator on Instagram. Her videos include various informative topics. Right from mental health, social issues, feminism to general light-hearted comedy.

Abhinav Kumar, Vice President – Marketing, Paytm. Or how we all know him – the Trivago guy. Kumar started his career as a sales executive back in 2006 and since then there has been no turning back. Passionate about marketing and advertising, he has played a pivotal role in setting up the marketing function of many brands.

Sidharth Rao, Group CEO, dentsu mcgarrybowen. Sidharth started Webchutney when he was 19, he currently heads a cluster of dentsu owned agencies including Webchutney with over 600 employees across 5 cities in India. A proud member of the global digital advisory board at Unilever, Sidharth has served on the jury of some of the most celebrated advertising festivals in India and around the globe.

Here’s all you need to know about the invite-only event:

Lessons On Vertical Expansion -1st Edition

Date & Day: 14 February, Monday

Timing: 3 PM – 5 PM

The speakers will not only share anecdotes from their own journey but also give insights into what the leaders of tomorrow need today.

Register on this link to get an exclusive invite or share it with your bosses so they know where you are this Monday

.

Comments