Spirited campaigns for Lunar Year 2022 celebrating the Year Of Tiger…

As the year of Tiger commences, many brands have come up with Lunar Year 2022 campaigns for the China and SEA market. Here’s a look at some of them.

Chinese New Year, also known as Lunar New Year started on Tuesday, February 1st, 2022, starting the year of the Tiger. The festival lasts up to 15 days with different celebrations and activities happening over the fortnight. For the unacquainted, 2022 is the year of the water tiger. The water tiger comes once every 60 years and is known to be is action-oriented, representing strength, bravery, and clearing away evil. Lunar Year 2022 campaigns embody these traits.

Taking a closer look at the campaigns, the first thing that comes to your mind is – family. The most common themes that surfaces through all the ad films is the joy of togetherness. Extravagant celebrations don’t matter, what matters is the presence and affection of your loved ones.

McDonald’s celebrated the year of Tiger with a heartwarming story of a Hairdresser Mum, while HongLeong Bank took to featuring adorable kids partaking in the traditions related to the festival. The ad film ‘The Visitors List’ by Singapore Government shows how the pandemic made it difficult to have a celebration but still, no one lost hope. The Coca-Cola ad film, New Year Real Magic, also shows the strong bonds seen in a family through an animation of tigers, cleverly representing the zodiac animal for the Lunar New Year this year.

Let’s walk through some Lunar Year 2022 campaigns, showcasing the joyous occasion, with narratives of warmth and hope.

Singapore Government – The Visitor List | Chinese New Year 2022 Short Film

Shot on iPhone 13 Pro | Chinese New Year – The Comeback | Apple

Etiqa CNY 2022 – The Auspicious Time

Hearts Build Homes – Tropicana CNY 2022

Aset Kayamas CNY 2022: Family is a Treasure 家人永远是我们的珍宝

NP Skincare CNY 2022

HLB CNY 2022 – Ong Lai Tart

RHB Chinese New Year 2022: A Spark For Change

TNB CNY 2022 – WonderFu Fortune

The Best Hairdresser Mum

Digi CNY 2022 – The Undivided Heart

Coca-Cola Chinese New Year Real Magic

