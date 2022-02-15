Initiative Media named media agency on record for Urban Company

Initiative Media will be responsible for handling both online and offline media duties for Urban Company while focusing on providing media solutions to augment its business outcomes.

Urban Company has named Initiative Media, the full-service media arm of Mediabrands India as its media agency on record. The account was won following a closely contested multi-agency pitch and will be managed out of the agency’s Gurugram office.

The mandate includes both, online and offline media duties and will focus on providing comprehensive media solutions to augment business outcomes.

Having enjoyed a successful positioning in major cities since its launch in 2014, Urban Company now aims to rapidly expand its national footprint while also launching new products and services pan India. Initiative’s strategic and audience-first approach and understanding of their unique business model, aligns with Urban Company’s expectations for their future endeavors, making this a fitting partnership.

Abhinav Tyagi, SVP, Urban Company, said, “We are stepping into the next phase of our evolution and expansion now and confident that Initiative will prove to be our trusted partner in this growth story. The seamless combination of their superior strategic planning, the robust experience of managing new-age clients, backed by a passionate young team made the mark for us. We are looking forward to a great run together.”

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative Media, said, “We are extremely delighted by this association and prepared to position Urban Company as the country’s go-to platform for all of their listed services. Initiative has established itself as one of the fastest-growing media agencies in the country today, with an unshakable reputation for creating beneficial prospects for new-age clients. Our approach is designed to deliver client-centric results and will ensure elevating the growth momentum for the brand.”

