iVIPANAN Digital Marketing Services bags digital mandate for the SAMP Surad Group

iVIPANAN has bagged the comprehensive digital marketing mandate of the USA-based SAMP Surad Group – a 2D/3D rendering and visualization firm. The digital and creative mandate focuses on handling end-to-end digital marketing strategies of the brand, giving them an inclined push towards global recognition.

The agency will manage the architectural firm’s social media strategies, Search Engine Optimization, website content writing, blogging, and drive increased ROI marketing tactics on a digital forefront.

SAMP Surad Group is a consulting firm excelling in architecture designing and visualization, including 2D and 3D renderings, interior virtual tours, and floor map planning. The brand offers its services around the globe with USA and Australia as its chief markets.

According to Krupen Kikani, owner of SAMP Surad Group, “For our 2D/3D rendering and visualization firm, we require a different perspective from what others do. And that is why we have come to iVIPANAN. We want to create our different identity that skates away from the typical marketing that everybody does. We are hopeful that with them we will be successful in reaching our goal.”

Commenting on the brand acquisition, Founder of iVIPANAN Bhautik Sheth said, “SAMP is a challenging project for us. The services target a very niche audience. Communicating with the right message to the right audience mainly in the US and European markets will be the key. It took quite a long time for us to study the business, services, and behavioural aspects of the target audience. We are looking forward to giving tangible outcomes with the strong digital branding of the company.

Isha Modi, Sr. Manager – Client Services at iVIPANAN, “The digital marketing of an architect firm is something completely new to us. We are happy that SAMP has trusted us for digital tactics and we aim to bring out a new perspective to the brand. With reformed means and strong marketing voice, we shall create the brand’s picture on a global platform.”

