Lintas Live bags Global Integrated Communications mandate for Lagos Free Zone

Lintas Live will be responsible for amplifying and positioning Lagos Free Zone through communications campaign, digital and social media, PR and partnerships with corporate platforms.

Lintas Live has won the Global Integrated Communications mandate for Lagos Free Zone (LFZ), Nigeria. Lagos Free Zone is a subsidiary of Tolaram, one of Africa’s leading industrial conglomerates. The agency won the mandate for this business in a multi-agency pitch against several other holding company brands.

Lintas Live will work with other global network offices to implement an impactful digital-first creative communications campaign. The objective would be to position and amplify through PR, digital and social media, and partnerships with the right corporate platforms – all this backed by impactful creative storytelling.

On the appointment, of Lintas Live, Dinesh Rathi, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos Free Zone, said, “We are excited to partner with Lintas Live, an agency that mirrors our passion. Lintas Live not only demonstrated a keen understanding of our brand environment, but also showcased a cogent perspective on approaching the brand asks. We have aggressive plans for positioning LFZ as the most compelling destination for foreign direct investments into Nigeria, and we needed an equally agile partner and global network to help us achieve our aspirations.”

Lagos Free Zone, the first private free trade zone in Nigeria, was honoured with the fDi Highly Commended Award in the Regional (Africa) category of the Global Free Zones of the Year 2021 awards. These awards are given by the UK-based fDi Intelligence, which monitors foreign direct investment in infrastructure projects throughout the world. Lagos Free Zone is poised to move beyond regional territorial limits, and project itself not only as the industrial investment destination of choice on the entire African continent, but also as one among the top free trade zones in the world. Lagos Free Zone is redefining the ease of doing business in Nigeria to attract investments.

Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live, commenting on the partnership, said, “We are ecstatic with this win. Lagos Free Zone is the first private free trade Zone in Nigeria, and we are honoured to partner the brand in its communications journey in India and globally. There are a lot of synergies that we share with Lagos Free Zone. Constant innovation, an agile approach to business and customer-centric solutions are at the heart of their brand promise, much like the Lintas Live ethos. This mandate is very prestigious for us, and we are committed to make this alliance a huge success.”

Comments