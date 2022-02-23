Melorra appoints Kushal Singh as Head of Marketing

In his new role, Kushal will be responsible for leading the brand, marketing and growth strategy for Melorra. He will also help in strengthening brand communication.

Melorra has announced the appointment of Kushal Singh as its Head of Marketing. Prior to this, Kushal was the Vice President, Marketing at Domino’s India.

Kushal will be responsible for leading the brand, marketing, and growth strategy for Melorra. He will also help in strengthening brand communication and building capabilities that help scale Melorra’s omnichannel play. Kushal’s vast experience with companies such as Carlsberg, Domino’s, and ITC will enable him to design and execute integrated marketing programs that are in sync with the times – something that Melorra is already focusing on.

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra said, “Growing at 200% CAGR, Melorra is one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands. With over 15500 plus designs we have the largest range of trendy fine jewelry available online globally and have become synonymous with the style statement of millennial women. We witnessed a surge in demand even during the pandemic. As we now enter global markets, we are happy to onboard Kushal Singh to spearhead our marketing efforts. He understands the pulse of our target audience and has incredible credentials of working with renowned brands.”

Melorra has disrupted the age-old industry by making lightweight fine jewellery relevant for the younger generation. The designs are light, comfortable, trendy, and affordable for everyday wear. The brand has brought in the fast fashion model into fine jewellery, making them the ‘Zara of the Jewellery’ world. Melorra launches a new collection every week with 75 designs, all of which are inspired by global fashion trends.

Adding his comments, Kushal Singh, Head of Marketing, Melorra said, “I have always cherished working with brands that endeavour to fulfil customer expectations and market gaps through high-quality products. Melorra has grown rapidly to become one of the most loved lightweight and trendy fine jewellery brands among modern Indian women. The international appeal of the designs and the out-of-the-box and highly impactful operational strategies at Melorra has been setting trends in the market. I am glad to be leading Melorra’s marketing efforts and look forward to leveraging my expertise in technology-driven brand growth.”

Before coming on board at Melorra, Kushal has worked with brands like Domino’s India, Carlsberg Group, and ITC Limited in various capacities. He has a BE in Electronics and Communication from Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata.

