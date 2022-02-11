Meta Updates: Split Payments, Vanish Mode & more

Meta Messenger

Meta launched new updates on Messenger for its Android and iOS users in U.S. This includes split payments, audio features, and Vanish Mode.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Meta features.

Launching Split Payments in the US

Split Payments is now available in the US on iOS and Android phones.

To use Split Payments:

  • Tap the + icon in a group chat and select the payments tab
  • Then tap the Get started button
  • From there you can split your bill evenly or customize the amount each person owes.
  • Then, enter a personalized message, confirm your payment details, and send the request.

Friends who are new to payments in Messenger can add payment details to send and receive money

New Audio Features

Meta launched new voice message recording controls so users can pause, preview, delete, or continue recording a voice message before sending. It also increased the duration of voice messages from one minute to 30 minutes on Messenger.

Vanish Mode

With Vanish Mode, your messages disappear after they’re seen. Users can also send disappearing memes, GIFs, stickers, or reactions. To turn on Vanish mode, open an existing chat thread on your mobile device and swipe up. Swipe up again, and you’re back to your regular chat.


