Pinterest introduces AR tools to facilitate Try-On for Home Decor

Home Decor and furniture inspiration found on Pinterest can now also lead to product discovery with the new AR technology that can enable users to virtually place products in their house and check them out in realistic settings.

The AR tools are designed to match user interests with online shopping experiences that visualize the Home Decor inspiration in the users’ space on Pinterest itself. The tool is currently available in the US on Android and iOS and will be rolling out globally in the future.

How to use AR Try-On for Home Decor:

When browsing home decor products in the iOS or Android app, three dots will appear in the top right corner of Try On enabled’ Pins

Click the Pin and ‘Try in your space’ to see the virtual product through the camera lens

Adjust and place home decor products in the space to envision how they would look, browse product information within the Pin for more details like the price

To shop, click the Pin to be directed to the checkout page on the retailer’s site

Pinterest mentions users are 5x more likely to purchase from Try On-enabled Pins than standard Pins, and the home decor shopping experience is launching across more than 80,000 shoppable Pins.

“Since the pandemic began, we’re seeing more digitally savvy shoppers than ever before, as millions of people now expect virtual and mobile options to try before they buy, see personalized recommendations, and gather information as part of their decision-making process. These behaviors are happening across Pinterest every day, which is why we’re continuing to advance technologies like AR Try On and make Pinterest a full funnel shopping destination that takes people from inspiration to purchase anywhere in the app” shared Jeremy King, SVP – Engineering, Pinterest.

Pinterest has been pioneering augmented reality-based online shopping experiences, previously the platform launched Try-Ons for lipsticks, users can try on different lipstick shades to find a perfect fit for their skin tone, save for later to shop, or buy through the retailer’s site.

After lipsticks, Pinterest is also introduced try on for eye make-up with products. The try-on is designed to enable users to make better purchase decisions as they discover products and look for makeup inspiration on the platform. All Try-On features including the home decor experience are powered by Lenses.

