Pinterest brings the second edition of its Global Ads Summit

The Pinterest Global Ads Summit will consist of speakers, trend predictions, and products. The summit will also include guests to address the audience on how to present their brand on Pinterest.

Pinterest creator and Queer Eye style expert, Tan France, will share why shopping on Pinterest is different than any other platform. Their new Chief Content Officer, Malik Ducard, will show new ways to partner with creators on Pinterest. CEO Ben Silbermann will give a firsthand look into his vision for Pinterest going forward. And Andrea Mallard will be there to share the I-wish-I-knew-this-sooner research that can impact viewers’ bottom line in 2022.

Last year’s summit highlighted the strength of the Pinterest Community, in which Gen Z and Men were the major shareholders, and both the audiences had grown 40% over the year in 2020. It also stated the tools which enabled advertisers to see what users are engaging with or searching on Pinterest. Another resource for the advertisers to engage more audience was the Pinterest Premiere, giving them an option to align a video according to the specifics. Pinterest also asserted over enhancing the shopping experience for both merchants and users.

This year Pinterest aims to throw light upon some of the major concerns by the users while using the platform. Here are some of the main focus points of this year’s ad summit which will be elaborated by the guests:

New product announcements

Shopping opportunities for Pinterest merchants in 2022

A deep dive into creators and creator monetization on Pinterest

This year’s most unexpected trend predictions

