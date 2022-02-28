Social Samosa Superwomen 2022: A look at the Jury Panel…

Meet the esteemed jury panel of Social Samosa Superwomen 2022 – the stalwarts of the Indian Advertising, Marketing & Media industry, who will be evaluating the entries.

Social Samosa Superwomen is back to recognize the women leaders from the Indian Advertising, Media, and Marketing industry. In its 7th edition, the marquee property aims to create a platform where women leaders are recognized not just for their work but also being able to lead by example, especially in the last two years where morale and attitude are as important as anything else. The entries for Social Samosa Superwomen 2022 will be evaluated by an esteemed jury panel, featuring the who’s who of the industry.

Anisha Iyer, Chief Executive Officer, OMD India

With more than two decades of experience, Anisha holds expertise in business growth, strategic planning, and digital transformation, and is at the helm of driving strategic goals for OMD India. She has been a contributor in delivering solutions and strategies to a broad range of clients from various industries such as Travel, eCommerce, FMCG, Pharma, Auto, Telecom.

Bipasha Chakrabarti, Director – Corporate Communications, Meta

Bipasha leads the corporate communications and public relations mandate at Meta in India. She holds over 18 years of experience and has worked with leading brands and PR agencies. At Meta, she leads communications for Facebook and Instagram in India.

Gunjan Arya, Chief Executive Officer, Only Much Louder

Gunjan has been working in the field of media, marketing, and design since the age of 16 and started

her own brand consulting company ‘Design of Information’ in 2009. She is an alumnus of the Schools of Communications and Visual Arts at Emerson College in Boston, with further education from Harvard Business School.

Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing- South Asia, Marriott International

In a career spanning 20 years, Khushnooma has worked with renowned organizations both in the finance (Arthur Anderson) and communications sector (Good Relations Pvt. Ltd). She manages all 16 brands of ‘Marriott International’ portfolio present in India and is responsible for the strategic growth of these brands under the consortium.

Kejal Teckchandani, Outreach Director, Kinnect

A seasoned marketer, Kejal Teckchandani has over 15 years of experience in the field of Institutional Equities and Digital Marketing. She has worked with over 150 brands notable amongst them being & has been instrumental in new business ventures personally overseeing 100 client acquisitions.

Mansi Datta, Chief Client Officer & Head, North & East, Wavemaker India

A media advertising professional with almost 2 decades of experience, Mansi Datta is responsible for managing North and East region operations at Wavemaker India. She has worked with a diverse set of industries including FMCG, Consumer Durables, Education, IT, Spirits, Telecom & Ecom.

Pritha Dasgupta, Chief Marketing Officer – Havas Group India

Pritha currently oversees brand communications, marketing functions and also takes on responsibilities such as external and internal communication, reputation management, crisis management, and more at Havas Group India. She has worked with companies such as IPG Mediabrands, The Economic Times, Financial Express, and more.

Samyukta Ganesh, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Kaya Limited

The only marketing professional to win the ‘Young Lions’ award at the Cannes Festival of Creativity three years in a row. Samyukta has over 14 years of experience and has worked with renowned brands such as Baskin Robbins, Asian Paints, Lakme, Frooti, Appy, Digene, and Vaseline.

Sapangeet Rajwant, Senior Vice President Marketing, Viacom18

A career spanning more than two decades, and advancement in delivering growth across rand building, product development, and more, Sapangeet is presently associated with Viacom18, leading the channel’s marketing and digital arm. She has been a key driver in building strategic partnerships and delivering business results for companies she has worked with.

Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media

With over two decades of experience in the Indian media industry, Simran Hoon is the CEO of The Q. Over the years she has played a pivotal role in leading media entities such as Viacom18, Zee Network, Star India, and Sony Entertainment Television.

Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director, Kantar SA

Soumya brings with her over two decades of experience in market research and consumer behavior across sectors. Her experience spans three key areas – Data Analytics, Consumer Insights, and building resilient and commercially strong businesses. She has been known for creating high-performing teams.

