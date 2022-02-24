Tap here to see the Tap & Hold brand creatives

Brands on Instagram are buzzing with the Tap & Hold format and have rolled out topical creatives with indirect and engaging brand integrations.

The topical format stems out of the Instagram feature to share a post with your friends via Direct Message, and the theme is restricted to the platform, although discussions on Twitter about the Tap & Hold creatives have been prevalent throughout the day.

The creative format has been themed around frequently contacted friends. Brands have applied this use of the feature to their creatives and weaved it around their product or service being a social experience or as a friend recommending a product.

Maruti Suzuki calls for road trips, Apollo Clinic suggests informing friends on discounted rates for vaccination, Nyle Naturals conveys recommendations of their products to friends.

More brands weave the topical format with promotional aspects and product integrations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Nyle

Maruti Suzuki Arena

Apollo Clinic

Tata Play

ITC Store

Tyke

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Tap & Hold creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments