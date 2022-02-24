Tap here to see the Tap & Hold brand creatives

Tap & Hold creatives

Brands on Instagram are buzzing with the Tap & Hold format and have rolled out topical creatives with indirect and engaging brand integrations.

The topical format stems out of the Instagram feature to share a post with your friends via Direct Message, and the theme is restricted to the platform, although discussions on Twitter about the Tap & Hold creatives have been prevalent throughout the day.

The creative format has been themed around frequently contacted friends. Brands have applied this use of the feature to their creatives and weaved it around their product or service being a social experience or as a friend recommending a product.

Maruti Suzuki calls for road trips, Apollo Clinic suggests informing friends on discounted rates for vaccination, Nyle Naturals conveys recommendations of their products to friends.

More brands weave the topical format with promotional aspects and product integrations.

Also Read: Tuesday creatives or Twosday creatives- A major question for today

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Nyle

Maruti Suzuki Arena

Apollo Clinic

Tata Play

ITC Store

Tyke

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Tap & Hold creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.


You may also like:

#BinodSpot: Brands raise a toast to Binod
Decade Challenge brand posts show the decennary difference
#TopicalSpot: Jennifer Aniston brand posts show we never stopped loving her
Gmail down? Brand creatives put forth varied moods
#ThereWasNoConceptOf brand posts bring in novelty
#TopicalSpot: Today's Tea: Global brands take a sip of the new trend

Comments

Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Twosday Tuesday

#VicKat wedding

Wrapped creatives

Urban dictionary brand creatives

the urge brand creatives

Halloween Creatives

Meta brand creatives

Facebook services outage