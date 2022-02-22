Tuesday creatives or Twosday creatives- A major question for today
On 22.02.2022, a mathematical rarity, brands turn out their best creatives and come up with topical visuals. What has intrigued the netizens most is the special date falling on a Tuesday. With this being a co-incidence of sorts taking place, the occurence has got every one going bonkers on the internet and calling it a Twosday.
What is so special about today’s date? It is a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence, the last time something similar happened was in 1011. The date is both a palindrome and ambigram in itself. This means whether you read the date from left to right or right to left, or upside down, the date remains the same, and the theme has been integrated into Twosday creatives.
The brands took to social media to celebrate the date today. BookMyShow and Google make their viewers hum to the tune of “Tutu tu tutu Taara”, while Swiggy goes on for ordering 2 items from each to celebrate today’s date.
Netflix recommends its users a show to spend their day today. Paytm on the other hand, cleverly, forms a chain on how the other person is the one to pay. Ixigo goes on keeping its travel plans away from the bad luck by the evil eye, Mother Dairy promotes its brand through the post. Prime Video shows how the times have changed and from being a flower Allu Arjun has converted into fire.
Here’s a look at the brands and their social media posts.
BookMyShow
Swiggy
Netflix
Paytm
Mother Dairy
Ixigo
Primevideo
If we have missed out on any of your favorite Twosday creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.