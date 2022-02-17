Twitter introduces new label to allow ‘good bots’ to identify themselves

Twitter launches a new feature for automated accounts which help people distinguish between human-run and automated accounts – to help users decide which accounts to engage with and more.

Twitter has introduced a new feature for automated accounts (also known as “bots”) to self-identify as ‘good bots’ by adding a label to their Profile – helping people differentiate automated from human-run accounts. Starting today, all automated accounts will have the option to add the new label to their Account Profile. The label will give people additional information about the bot, and help them decide which accounts to follow, engage with, and trust.

According to the company, this update comes as a result of research that found that people wanted more context around the accounts they interact with – the label will help give “good bots” (those that share helpful/relevant information and intend to genuinely improve the Twitter experience) a way to increase their legitimacy and build trust and transparency with their audience.

Further, the company, shared, “We are all looking for ways to cleanse our timelines these days and there are a whole slew of “good bots” on Twitter that can help us do that. Good bots can help people find useful, entertaining, and relevant information every day – from sharing COVID-19 updates, to notifying people of traffic updates, to even helping people find internships. There’s a whole community of developers that are working hard to build bots that are genuinely useful and interesting.”

