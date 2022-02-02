Twitter launches Toolbox for enhanced experience with self-serve tools

Here is a gist of activities that can be performed with the self-serve tools in the Twitter Toolbox:

Write and schedule Twitter threads

Read and share Twitter threads

Plan, schedule, and analyze content

Deal with trolls with AI-based moderation tools

Check comprehensive Twitter analytics for Tweets, followers and Spaces

Measure performance on Twitter engagement tracking, analytics, and audience growth tools

Overview detailed analytics for Spaces

Go through AI-driven Twitter analytics, Bio Search, and more

The tools present in the toolbox were created by developers to improve the all-encompassing experience to compose and manage Tweets, filter unwanted content, or understand Tweets’ performance. Users can access the toolbox by clicking on a tool, checking details and pricing options, signing up, authenticating Twitter account, and getting started.

The developers who created the tools are not employees or agents of Twitter Inc. but are evaluated on the basis of Twitter standards, and are responsible for pricing, offers, functionality, and performance of their own tools and for providing support to users.

