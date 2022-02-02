Twitter launches Toolbox for enhanced experience with self-serve tools
Twitter Toolbox is a suite of self-serve tools that enables users to manage their Twitter presence and activities such as planning, scheduling, and analyzing content.
Here is a gist of activities that can be performed with the self-serve tools in the Twitter Toolbox:
- Write and schedule Twitter threads
- Read and share Twitter threads
- Plan, schedule, and analyze content
- Deal with trolls with AI-based moderation tools
- Check comprehensive Twitter analytics for Tweets, followers and Spaces
- Measure performance on Twitter engagement tracking, analytics, and audience growth tools
- Overview detailed analytics for Spaces
- Go through AI-driven Twitter analytics, Bio Search, and more
The tools present in the toolbox were created by developers to improve the all-encompassing experience to compose and manage Tweets, filter unwanted content, or understand Tweets’ performance. Users can access the toolbox by clicking on a tool, checking details and pricing options, signing up, authenticating Twitter account, and getting started.
The developers who created the tools are not employees or agents of Twitter Inc. but are evaluated on the basis of Twitter standards, and are responsible for pricing, offers, functionality, and performance of their own tools and for providing support to users.