Valentine’s Day Campaigns 2022: Same love in new tales…

“What is Love?” is not an uncommon question during the times lives and lifestyles are turned upside down by the pandemic. Here we explore how brands and advertisers are showing the same old love in the new age with Valentine’s Day Campaigns 2022.

Valentine’s Day Campaigns 2022 observe a mix of long and short format campaigns, along with static creatives and collaborations to amp up the emotional quotient.

Work-Life balance or rather Work-Love balance has been at stake in the work-from-home setup, but an understanding partner and expression of love help make it work after the happily ever after. Tapping on this narrative relatable for several professionals, the campaign created in collaboration with Ogilvy South features Sanya Malhotra celebrating a special bond.

Ankit Kasliwal, Head of Marketing, Fragrance Division, Titan Company Limited, shares his thoughts, “There are often expressions of love that remain unsaid as words fall short while conveying the true depth of feelings. Gifting a fine fragrance to a loved one thus becomes an intimate, and expressive gesture”.

The fashion brand DaMENSCH shares a light-hearted take on love by bringing up the uncomfortable questions in a relationship and integrating styling tips and dating advice.

OYO dedicates this Valentine’s Day to the most unloved day ever with an animated digital film, to convey the message of letting love in. Mayur Hola, Head of Global Brand, OYO said, “Valentine’s Day sees love pour forth from every nook and cranny. In a sea of love, how does a brand like OYO, own love? 14th of Feb 2022 though, came gift wrapped with an idea. Valentine’s Day falls on Monday, the most unloved one ever. And if an unloved Monday can #LetLoveIn, we can all take some time to spend with our families, friends, partners, and indeed ourselves. Yes, even on a Monday”.

Lay’s India launches an influencer-integrated campaign to promote a new range of products wrapped in the theme of this day. More brands celebrate the day of love in the new age.

Best Said With SKINN – Skinn Titan

Uncomfortable Questions – Damensch

Monday Found Love – OYO

OvenStory

Lay’s India

BookMyShow

