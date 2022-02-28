Viral Pitch bags influencer marketing mandate for Lotus Herbals 

Viral Pitch will be working towards generating brand awareness through strategic engagements with lifestyle, fashion, and beauty influencers for Lotus Herbals and more.

Viral Pitch has recently announced partnering with Lotus Herbals. As per the alliance, Viral Pitch will be working towards generating brand awareness through strategic engagements with lifestyle, fashion, and beauty influencers to promote its skincare range of facial kits.

To acquire visibility, prominence, and boost brand awareness, the organization will aim to harness the reach of Instagram and Youtube, as part of the association. This is because influencers are seen sharing their experiences and beautification stories through rich visuals infused with glam, beauty, and self-love across the platform while posting engaging reels on Instagram.

Sumit Gupta, Founder, Viral Pitch, said, “We are elated to announce our collaboration with Lotus Herbals, one of the market leaders in the organic beauty space and natural skincare solutions that has been impacting generations with their miraculous skin essential benefits. With the help of our influencer community, we wanted to enhance brand awareness and develop an instant occasion-based brand connect with their audience. Through communications that highly emphasized enhancing the beauty that already exists within, the campaign has been highly welcomed amongst their followers and loved by the audience of every generation. We really look forward to a continued partnership for crafting numerous avenues for their business.”

Nimit Singhal, AGM – Marketing, Lotus Herbals, said, “We are excited with our collaboration with Viral Pitch, a highly creative and enthusiastic team of professionals with expertise spanning from objective-led approaches to ROI centric influencer marketing campaigns. Our endeavor has been to provide and promote natural beauty. We wanted to create awareness around our non-toxic beauty range for the customers and expand our digital presence. Through this influencer marketing association, we hope to gain a unique proposition for our product range amongst the existing and potential customers.“

