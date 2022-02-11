Yellophant Digital wins digital mandate for 1Rivet India

Yellophant Digital will be responsible for brand building as well as promotional activities. The social media responsibilities for the brand will also be handled by the agency.

Yellophant Digital acquired the digital mandate for 1Rivet India, a tech-based consultancy firm, headquartered in the USA. The mandate includes entire social media responsibilities for the brand from ideation to execution. The Mumbai-based agency secured the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will work towards building up the brand’s presence online.

1Rivet is a US-based IT strategy, and consultancy firm that helps clients to expand their business growth. It further assists them with new talent acquisition and facility management. The agency will manage the brand’s social media presence on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Yellophant Digital also plans on launching the brand on any new platform that can help the brand maximize its reach.

Harikrishna Nair, CEO, 1Rivet India, said “It has been a pleasure to work with Preksha and her team at Yellophant. We have engaged Yellophant Digital to manage our digital presence and we are happy with the way they’ve run the program so far. The Yellophant Digital team is responsive and easy to do business with. It’s definitely worth having a conversation with them if you’re thinking of investing in your company’s social media presence.”



Preksha Seth, Co-Founder, Yellophant Digital, said, “We are thrilled to be working with 1Rivet India. There is so much commonality between us, especially a shared vision of what the organization should communicate online. With both our teams being young and dynamic, it shall be an exciting collaboration. I’m eager to kickstart the project and elevate 1Rivet India’s online presence.”

