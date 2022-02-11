Yellophant Digital wins digital mandate for 1Rivet India
Yellophant Digital will be responsible for brand building as well as promotional activities. The social media responsibilities for the brand will also be handled by the agency.
Yellophant Digital acquired the digital mandate for 1Rivet India, a tech-based consultancy firm, headquartered in the USA. The mandate includes entire social media responsibilities for the brand from ideation to execution. The Mumbai-based agency secured the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will work towards building up the brand’s presence online.
1Rivet is a US-based IT strategy, and consultancy firm that helps clients to expand their business growth. It further assists them with new talent acquisition and facility management. The agency will manage the brand’s social media presence on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Yellophant Digital also plans on launching the brand on any new platform that can help the brand maximize its reach.