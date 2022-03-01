Agency Feature: Craywingz

Who are we?

If we were, to sum up, our existence in one line it would be, “Creators who debate over advertising campaigns and not tea vs coffee questions”. To shed more light on the same, we are an advertising agency based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Craywingz is the brainchild of three friends-turned-partners- Pinkesh Panchal, Vandit Mehta & Pratik Lalani. The three partners hold expertise in fields like Content Creation, Writing, Branding, and Designing.

What’s in the name?

Crayons + Wings + Zest for art adds up to Crawyingz. We are an agency filled with young enthusiasts who are enthusiastic towards any form of art, hence the name.

What do we do?

-Branding

-Design

-Social Media Marketing

-UI&UX Design

Why do we do it?

Our heart is in art. While most of us were completing our academic program we realized the gap in the advertising industry in our state. Agencies were still using the old traditional concepts and not pacing up with the trends of the industry. We witnessed the need for creative content, the one that connects to the audience and makes them wonder wow, instead of hitting the skip button.

Most importantly, we want the brands to cultivate the habit of content creation to experience exponential growth.

How do we evolve?

You can’t grow if you don’t keep on learning every day. Our team is filled with young creators who continue to have a learning mindset. As soon as we see a trend, which is quite often these days, our team is on the go!

Every once in a while, we share some case studies, Instagram accounts, podcast references in our team group so that together we all can consume the good content out there. Of course, a dosage of memes and birthday messages is followed too.

Social responsibility in social media

Since the beginning, we were firm about our principles- Transparency, Honest creativity, and a result-oriented approach. Before even posting a 240 character tweet, we run a fact check to ensure only the truth is spoken. We believe without authenticity, you can’t build a brand in this industry.

Social media and its impact are immense, one good piece of content can change lives and similarly, a bad one can destroy many. As a team, we are transparent and honest about our work and each other.

Need of the hour

Stronger laws that support creators. This industry is highly grey paled, it’s about time, black and white come into existence. We strongly believe sharing no news or piece of content is better than sharing a wrong or fake piece of content. Once everyone understands the boundary line, it would be “good to go.”

We learned the hard way

It takes time to build a brand and for an audience to absorb the content. When we started our eyes were always on the results. The good time started when we decided to go for in-depth research before and after the campaigns. It helped us analyze our audience and our content better. Not everything we hoped would get viral did, and every time we thoughts its something normal, it would blow up and get all the eyeballs. But that’s what the industry is all about.

Did we just share that?

The usual process of a creative and then inserting the copy was being followed. Little did we know, instead of an actual copy, a text that read “yaha copy aayegi” would reach the client group. Thankfully, the client understood we were asking for approvals for the image and would proceed on copy next.

They work with us

-CARS24

-Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad

-Bikes24

-Shivalik Group

-Pathkind Labs

-Gotiz Group

-Mocha

-Curries

-Mastea

The industry as we foresee

We see an Industry where agencies & Influencers collaborate on a much larger scale. The role of Influencers will play a vital role in the upcoming decades. The power of AR/VR in advertising & opportunities in that segment is of a wider scale. We foresee the Industry running more data-oriented, more dynamic in adapting technology & art taking a new form with content creators exploring various platforms.

A day without Internet

We would be lying if we say it has been one of our dreams. We could all use a little break and then go back to making topicals for the same.

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes, we’re always looking for content creators

