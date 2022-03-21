Agency Feature: OrangeTag

Who are we?

OrangeTag Media is a full-stack social media agency offering specialized social media solutions. We started in 2019, with the aim of curating content that is specifically designed for the audience on social media. The secret sauce lies in understanding human psychology and the impact of cognitive bias on consumers, and that’s exactly what we try to incorporate in our work. Our team consists of experienced social media enthusiasts who are passionate about telling the most visually compelling stories and creating scroll-stopping content!

What’s in the name?

Did you know that there’s a mini orange tag that appears when you flag an important message on a business account’s DM’s? OrangeTag Media was born out of this small flag! Yes, we intend to be that important message in all of our current and potential clients’ DMs! It relates directly to social media, is catchy and easy to remember!

What we do?

We offer a range of services in the social media marketing sector such as:

Social Media Strategy

Content Creation

Art Direction for content on social media

Social Media Monitoring

Influencer Management

Social Media Paid Promotions (Facebook & Instagram) 7. Logo Design

Packaging Design

Business Collateral Design

Why we do it?

To answer the question in one statement, we do it to make social media fun and engaging!

To get into the depths of it, OrangeTag started with the realization of a major gap. Ruchi had worked at 3 agencies before starting OrangeTag Media, and one thing she noticed in all these agencies was that all of them were trying to provide a 360-degree marketing solution, where they often used the same content on each medium.

The behavior of consumers on social media is ever-evolving and dynamic. They want fresh content day in and day out, and to keep them engaged and retained to any brand’s page, it’s essential to have a separate strategy and focus points. One of the main aspects of advertising is understanding your target audience, and the target group for a billboard and social media would never be the same! Thus began this creative, challenging yet fulfilling journey, where we aimed to specialize in creating content for social media, after understanding the audience thoroughly.

How we evolve?

Evolution is the only way forward. Whether it’s in terms of our mindset, team or content. The industry is growing at a fast pace, and we’re doing our bit to constantly learn and unlearn strategies for social media. We are equipped with a team that constantly works on trending content, moment marketing strategies and influencer marketing tactics. Our team is hands-on with the latest features and technology and tries to keep up with every new feature and update on each platform to optimize from each possible method.

We try to keep our clients and their needs in priority and try to build a long-term relationship with each one of them. We believe in having a very open and comfortable work environment for our team members and we make sure that they look forward to being at work and enjoy creating campaigns and content.

Social responsibility in social media

Today, plagiarism, misuse of clients’ data and accounts have made it very difficult for clients to rely on agencies or individuals. We believe it is our moral responsibility to ensure total transparency with our clients and contracts.

Need of the hour

As the drafting of constructive digital laws is still in process, the need of the hour would be to make sure that there’s no violation of the laws drafted to date and maintain a level of trust within and outside the organization and do good work.

We learned the hard way

Even though it is a creative field, at the end of the day everything boils down to numbers and business. We recommend that one should never lose hope due to declining numbers or a client leaving. Everything happens for the greater good and one needs to learn from the mistakes and make sure they deliver better.

Always make sure to be clear in your mind before executing any campaign, it is always good to ask questions and get your thoughts aligned.

Did we just share that?

One thing this industry teaches you really well is patience. We’ve had clients saying ‘Why is this mockup not looking real?’, ‘I don’t want graphic content but I don’t have the budget for a shoot’, ‘Can we get a barter influencer with 500 K followers?’, and of course, making the ‘logo bigger’ is always a classic!

They work with us

Isak Fragrances, Sa Re Ga Ma, Yoodle Films, R. Kumar Opticians, Ultrapop, Frylo Foods, Pooja & Keyur, Handful of Health, Cossouq, Bodhi Beverly Hills, Toska Chocolates, etc.

Industry as we foresee

The post-pandemic industry is shifting massively towards digital. The digital space is going to evolve a lot due to new features being added on social media platforms and the plans to make 5G networks available to the masses. The way one consumes content on social media has changed a lot in the past 2 years. There is a huge potential in creating content for local as well as overseas clients.

A day without Internet

The Internet has been a boon and bane after working in the industry. Of course, we get our income from it, but it would be nice to have a day off without thinking about social media calendars and posting, urgent client meetings and deadlines! A day without the internet doesn’t seem so bad, does it?

Lastly, are you hiring?

Yes, we are!

Comments