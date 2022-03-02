ANTS digital bags brand, and performance marketing duties for PURE Home + Living

ANTS Digital will strategize to enhance the online presence of the brand across digital, e-commerce and various social platforms.

DLF Brands assigns digital, brand, and performance marketing duties to ANTS digital for their flagship home decor brand – PURE Home + Living. ANTS Digital will strategize to enhance the online presence across digital, e-commerce and various social platforms, increase the footfall on stores and create innovative campaigns for the D2C channel.

Zafar Baig, Chief Operating Officer, Pure Home + Living, remarked, “We aim to ignite and inspire passion for home decor among everyone at affordable prices. As we revamp the look and feel of

spaces through our products, we seek an experience where our online presence is uplifted in the same way. We seek to communicate a cohesive message to increase our footfall in stores and on e-commerce eventually reaching to all metros, Tier 1 and 2 cities. We are very excited to be working with ANTS as our creative and digital partner to transform our online presence with their out-of-the-box combination of ideas”.

Also Read: Beeing Social bags the digital mandate for Welex Laboratories

Sanjay Arora, Chief Executive Officer, ANTS Digital Private Limited, added, “We are excited to have DLF Brand, Pure Home + Living on board. The growing ecommerce market is a favorable environment for brands to distribute their products directly to the consumer. The immense reach of offline stores and a considerable push to the brand online will enhance the brand’s visibility. At ANTS, we are enabling

D2C (Direct to Consumer) push for many brands, and we are sure with our creative and innovative content, Pure Home + Living will stand out amongst consumers. We are super excited to put some revolutionary ideas into action and scale up!”

Comments