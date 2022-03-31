BreakTheBias: Maersk brings forth the stories of women in Logistics and Business

Triggering a conversation around women working in male-dominated industries in their International Women’s Day campaign, A.P. Moller-Maersk, introduced viewers to three leading ladies – all of whom challenged patriarchy with their talent, hard work, and determination.

Being a woman in a man’s world – while a lot has been said about it, very rarely has anyone come forward to share their experiences. The supply chain and logistics industry in particular is still generally considered an industry for men, where the presence of women is scarce. In their International Women’s Day initiative, A.P. Moller-Maersk, an integrated container logistics provider, goes behind the scenes to bring forth stories that have never been heard before.

Continuing the IWD 2022 theme of #BreakTheBias, Maersk went straight to the source – the women in the industry – and released an exclusive video series #DiscoverHerGrit wherein women leaders who have been a part of the Maersk’s customer ecosystem took the viewers through their journey – each sharing their own unique experiences and tales.

First, in the series, Rajni Bector, Founder of Mrs. Bector’s Foods Specialties shared how it all began with her passion for baking. Rajni would make mouth-watering confectionary at home, often leading to friends and family motivating her to start a business. She eventually took a leap of faith to start her own business, at a time when it was least expected of women, and since then there has been no turning back. Right from cakes and cookies to buns, Rajni took Mrs. Bector’s Foods Specialities from her kitchen to various parts of the world.

Next, viewers were then introduced to Alina Asghar, Manager Fulfilment at Philip Morris International, Pakistan who is the epitome of dedication, hard work, and all that comes in between. As Alina shared how supply chain management involves dealing with many external stakeholders who are conditioned to work with men, viewers got the opportunity to #DiscoverHerGrit, as undeterred, Alina would go out of her way to create a comfortable environment, striking conversations with the vendors in their language and lingo.

In the final video, Maersk introduced the viewers to Faryal Banu, a Logistics Specialist at LyondellBasell, based in UAE. Speaking about how her part-time job turned into a thriving career, Faryal expressed that while there have been times when she faced challenges and gender bias, she managed to take them under her stride and keep moving on. Not only in her career, but personally too, Faryal has many path-breaking achievements that continue to inspire everyone around her.

Maersk, through their International Women’s Day campaign, #DiscoverHerGrit, conveyed stories of the real heroes – the women who went out there and made it happen. Instead of focusing on one day, the brand released the videos throughout the month, allowing for a longer conversation around each story and the messages that these inspiring women have provided to young women around the world.

