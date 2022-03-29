Case Study: How Buds & Berries Valentine’s Day Campaign harped on self-love to propel their toxin-free products

The Buds & Berries Valentine’s day campaign leveraged social media platforms and influencers as a part of their 8-day initiative focused on creating brand awareness, reaching 2.8 mn users.

This case study explores how CavinKare’s Buds & Berries Valentine’s Day campaign focussed on educating their demographic about the core brand proposition of being toxin-free through the self-love narrative.

Category Introduction

India’s beauty industry happens to be one of the largest segments in the market, according to Statista Research Department. Over the past decade, brands have shifted their focus to toxin-free, natural, and locally-sourced formulas. Now, with the emergence of the aware, ‘conscious consumer’, the sales of such beauty products are only increasing.

Brand Introduction

Buds & Berries is a clean beauty brand inspired by garden-fresh ingredients. Their products are dermatologically tested, toxin-free, and suitable for all hair and skin types. The brand’s aim is to not just deliver a product, but also an experience with the help of gentle formulations characterized by stunning textures and uplifting fragrances, to deliver the kind of indulgent sensorial pleasure that makes you pause and ‘Love Yourself, First’ as per the brand’s tagline.

Summary

The Buds & Berries Valentine’s Day Campaign was an eight-day long initiative from 7th to 14th February 2022. For this, the brand leveraged the primary takeaway – #LoveYourselfFirst with its primary target audience as females. Each day, unique content was posted that aimed to marry the concept of self-love with Valentine’s Day. This involved a combination of videos, static posts, and influencer marketing on the feed.

Additionally, to further promote the concept of self-love, the brand held a giveaway where three winners would receive a self-care pamper kit from Buds & Berries, as part of its valentine’s day engagement campaign.

Problem Statement/Objective

Each Valentine’s Day, a lot of brands usually focus on portraying their products/services as the perfect gift for their partner. Buds & Berries wanted to take a different approach that focused on loving oneself first before anything else. Hence, the brand created content and held a giveaway that revolved around self-love and self-care featuring its Bulgarian Rose skincare range.

Execution

To kickstart the Buds & Berries Valentine’s Day Campaign, the brand leveraged Rose Day to showcase their Bulgarian Rose Body Wash to pamper and love yourself through a quirky narrative.

This narrative was taken ahead in Hug Day and Promise Day where the brand urged the people to embrace and shower themselves with self-love on each day of the year.

The brand shared a series of posts that focused on the thought of ‘You are your one true love’, taking forward the narrative of self-love and the need to pamper yourself.

Overall, a 9-post grid in the brand hues of pink was created with a mix of creatives that focused on the core communication in line with the brand offerings with a spotlight on their latest skincare range.

The campaign was further amplified by leveraging influencers/content creators like travel and fashion content creator, Aakriti Rana who highlighted the rose-spa-at-home experience.

Simultaneously, the brand launched a contest campaign through Instagram’s story feature and encouraged the audience to engage in an activity with the incentive of a giveaway.

As part of the Buds & Berries Valentine’s day engagement activity, a template around self-love & self-care was created. To participate, the users had to fill out the template, take a screenshot of the story, repost the story while tagging the brand and three of their friends to further the chain of self-care and self-love.

At the end of the Buds & Berries Valentine’s day campaign, the brand highlighted its toxin-free attributes and how it aims to solve skin and hair care woes under the principle of self-love while making efforts to bring clean and healthy products to the consumers.

Results

Reach: 2.8+ million

The engagement crossed over 33,000 in the form of likes, comments, shares, and saves; across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

The website visit count went up to 500+

The brand was highly applauded for its unique approach and clever usage of social media tools

Quote

Speaking about the new campaign, Amlan Pati, Marketing Head – E-commerce & Digital, Buds & Berries, CavinKare, said, “With Buds & Berries, we strive to deliver an emotion-provoking experience rather than just the products. The emotion of self-love arising from pure mindful pleasure. Since Valentine’s Day is considered the season of love, we found it befitting to amplify our core thought by inspiring women to pamper and prioritize themselves, turning it into the ‘season of self-love’. We made optimum use of social media tools at hand in order to drive as much engagement as possible.”

Comments