Eveready brings back its Give Me Red tagline in latest campaign

Eveready launched a new version of their Give Me Red proposition, this time featuring a bride to be.

Eveready Industries India released its new Give Me Red TV commercial today. Standing true to the ethos of Give Me Red, Eveready’s signature for the last 30 years, the campaign portrays enthusiasm, limitless energy, and stamina to reach out to its target audience.

The core idea behind this communication is to reiterate the fact that Give Me Red has always epitomized hi-octane energy and exhilaration. A young, fully decked bride-to-be takes a surprise plunge into marriage by jumping off a plane, skydives onto the marriage venue in all the wedding finery to the applause and laughter of all assembled, including the amused bridegroom.

Speaking about the campaign, Anil Bajaj, Business Head for Battery and Torch Business stated, “Eveready has always stood for the younger generation breaking traditional moulds of thinking. The latest Eveready commercial is fun. It is a bit of surprise and incredulity. Yet it has so much of endearment and brand proximity. The energy, enthusiasm & drive of the youth to be “NOT just Ready, but Eveready” for everything is captured in this campaign”.

Trilok Singh, General Manager Marketing, further added, “The magic of Give Me Red is that the idea is open to newer and newer interpretations and executions for every new generation of consumers. From the grunge look of the 90s to the current execution of a different kind of metrosexuality, Give Me Red has adapted, yet changed. The messaging and the portrayal of the brand has constantly evolved.”

Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director, Rediffusion Brand Solutions, remarked “Give Me Red is a cult campaign. We at Rediffusion are delighted to have remained part of the 30 years journey of the Give Me Red creative thought. The skydiving bride is the new hero. She is spunky. She is the new consumer – expressive and outwardly directed while being immensely self-confident and self-willed”

