Filter Coffee Co. bags digital marketing & PR duties for Kimirica

Filter Coffee Co. is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Digital Marketing, Influencers, Public Relations & Creative Video Production mandate for Kimirica. The said will now be responsible for crafting and managing the brand’s communication across digital, social, and media platforms.

Kimirica is a decade-long legacy lifestyle brand that offers a thoughtfully and luxuriously designed self-care experience. With a passion for creating vegan, ethical, and premium products, what sets them apart from the rest are the textures, scents, and designs of the products. Backed by science-led innovation and powered by the goodness of plants, every product begins its journey in the lab and is then crafted to meet the highest quality standards. It’s a blend of these high efficacies and unique sensations that it is globally known for.

“We are extremely excited to start our association with Filter Coffee Co.! The team’s vision for our brand is totally aligned with our expectations and that’s the most important part of every association. Their creative strategies and execution plans are exactly what our brand needs to move to the next level and we’re looking forward to an exciting partnership with Filter Coffee.” said Co-Founders, Kimi and Rica.

Since its inception, Filter Coffee Co. has effectively collaborated with many prestigious brands in lifestyle, beauty, hospitality, FMCG, and corporate space. They will now be piloting Kimirica’s digital strategy, social media, public relations, e-commerce, creative communication, and influencer marketing; thus, focusing to disseminate the richness of their beauty products being offered across the Indian markets. The brand will veritably strengthen the core expertise of various digital channels.

On winning the mandate, Ms. Anuja Deora, Founder, Filter Coffee Co., stated that “Kimirica is a great brand to have under the FCC banner. This collaboration will bolster our core offering and further amplify the brand’s reach in the digital ecosystem. We’ll be using a tailor-made and upbeat content marketing approach, public relations and a powerful influencer strategy across all production and e-commerce platforms to elevate Kimirica’s brand presence. Filter Coffee Co. is looking forward to a fruitful and long-term association with Kimirica.”

