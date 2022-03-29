ICICI Lombard takes humorous approach to launch its BeFit #UnbelievableButTrue digital campaign

To create awareness among their befit riders about its wellness initiatives, ICICI Lombard has released a digital campaign. With a series of three videos, the initiative showcases slice-of-life moments to highlight an important message.

ICICI Lombard has launched a digital campaign, #UnbelievableButTrue to highlight its BeFit insurance policy. Leveraging a mix of social media platforms and influencers, the brand aims to showcase how ICICI Lombard’s BeFit attempts to cater to the medical expenses of people holistically through cashless offerings in the post-pandemic era.

Conceptualized by Ogilvy India, the campaign is a series of three videos with slice-of-life moments and a witty narrative. Each of the videos highlights the unexpected situations faced by the protagonist and how BeFit comes to the rescue of the common man in unforeseen circumstances.

The first video highlights how ‘Masterji’ a.k.a the protagonist handles an alien who suddenly sits on his lap, only to incur allergies/rashes all over his body. As the humorous narrative continues, Masterji shares that despite the tricky situation ICICI Lombard’s BeFit has helped him with lab tests through cashless schemes.

The second video brings forth another quirky situation where Masterji’s pet dragon has caught a cold and how BeFit helped him to get medicines in a cashless way.

The third video portrays yet another funny scenario where Masterji is licked by an anaconda, only to be rescued by ICICI Lombard insurance policy.

Commenting at the launch, Sheena Kapoor, Head – Marketing, Corporate Communication, and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said, “Customer centricity forms the core of all activities at ICICI Lombard, and it is this ethos that we want to echo via our new digital campaign featuring the BeFit cover with cashless OPD benefits. The pandemic has elevated the importance of telemedicine and home healthcare services. The films are quirky, witty, and successfully emphasize the #UnbelievableButTrue aspect of the cover.”

Speaking about the campaign, Talha Bin Mohsin & Mahesh Parab, Executive Creative Directors, Ogilvy India, said, “For an insurance provider to go down to the very basics of healthcare and provide such a comprehensive healthcare cover is unheard of. When we add the cashless aspect to that, it makes the offering even more commendable. Undoubtedly, the campaign would need to convey the magnanimity of an offering like BeFit Cover. We knew the reactions it would draw from the Indian masses were going to be massive. And with that, we didn’t have to look very far to get inspiration for our #UnbelievableButTrue campaign.”

With a focus on social media platforms, ICICI Lombard has also leveraged influencers to promote the initiative capped with a contest campaign. This includes Atul Khatri and Aditi Mittal urging consumers to share their unbelievable stories, as an extension of the #UnbelievableButTrue campaign.

This is further amplified through social media posts, highlighting the key benefits like cashless OPD, physiotherapy, virtual consultations, and teleconsultation sessions, amongst other offerings.

Through a relatable narrative, ICICI Lombard successfully touches upon the holistic needs of the consumers and weaves them seamlessly with its offerings.

