Infectious Advertising bags creative mandate for Mindseed Preschools

As part of the mandate, Infectious Advertising will help Mindseed Preschools fulfill its objective of introducing parents to a personalized learning experience for the impact & growth of their kids through creative strategy & more.

Mindseed, one of the largest preschool chains in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune, recently signed Infectious Advertising as their creative partner. As part of the mandate, the agency will help the brand fulfill its objective of introducing parents to a personalized learning experience while demonstrating how it impacts the growth of their kids.

Also read: WATConsult bags digital creative mandate for TripMoney

Speaking on this development, Prasad Dhumal, Co-Founder & CEO, Mindseed, commented, “At Mindseed, we have always believed that no two children are alike and that every child learns differently. We’re confident that Infectious will help us bring to life our unique and powerful approach to personalized learning”.

Ramanuj Shastry and Nisha Singhania, Co-founders & Directors, Infectious Advertising, added, “It’s an absolute honor to be chosen by a pioneering brand like Mindseed. We intend to repay the faith reposed on us with some truly insightful and exciting work.”

Comments