Interactive Avenues appoints Pranali Sarkar as Associate Vice President, Media Planning

Pranali Sarkar joins Interactive Avenues; she will be tasked to scale up and add greater value to the current capabilities under the agency’s robust media planning function.

With over 15 years in the industry, integrated media planning and strategy is core to Pranali’s area of expertise. She has seasoned expertise in FMCG, and Telecom categories, and her diverse rich portfolio features top advertisers in the country including Unilever, Mondelez, ITC, Godrej, and Reliance, to name a few.

Talking about Pranali’s appointment, Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company said, “As more brands are committing to the digital transformation journey, we strive to fuel meaningful business outcomes with precise targets and that’s where Pranali comes in. Her experience and portfolio are a perfect fit for our integrated business and complement our data-driven philosophy. We are excited to have her onboard and wish her all the success.”

About her new role, Pranali said, “Interactive Avenues’ reputation precedes itself. The company is in a highly competitive industry and leading from the front in all-round media capabilities. All this backed by a dynamic leadership team that I am thrilled to be a part of. I am looking forward to using this opportunity to further elevate and enhance the existing media function by crafting new-age solutions for client and agency business outcomes alike.”

Pranali was last working with Fulcrum, heading the Unilever Personal care category where she spearheaded multiple campaigns for iconic brands like Dove, Closeup to name a few. She has also worked with Madison where she helped set up and lead their integrated media planning teams.

